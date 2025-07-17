Two suspects arrested for aiding and abetting Borella shooting incident

Two individuals who are suspected of aiding and abetting the recent shooting incident in Borella have been arrested by Borella Police in the Sahaspura area.

The shooting incident occurred on July 8 in Borella. According to police, two individuals on a motorcycle opened fire at a person who was at a shop on Serpentine Road. Subsequently, the gunmen had fled the scene.

However, police added that there were no reports of any fatalities or injuries from the shooting.

Last evening (16), officers from the Borella Police arrested a suspect in the Sahaspura area for aiding and abetting the shooting, along with a three-wheeler used in the crime. The arrested suspect is a 30-year-old resident of the Imbulgasdeniya area.

Based on information provided by this suspect, another individual who had also aided and abetted the crime was arrested on the same day at Seevali Lane, within the Borella Police Division, while in possession of 11 grams and 115 milligrams of ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine). The second suspect is a 36-year-old resident of Borella.

During a search of the suspect’s residence, investigating officers seized a forged license plate, a sword, the three-wheeler used to transport the suspects, and a mobile phone, all of which were found to have been linked to t the crime.

Borella Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.