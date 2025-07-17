Indictments served on ex-Minister Keheliya and family

Former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife Kusum Priyadarshini Epa, their three daughters, and son-in-law have been indicted on charges of unlawfully acquiring assets, Ada Derana reporter said.

The indictments were served before Colombo High Court Judge Lanka Jayaratne by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) under 43 charges.

The defendants were subsequently each ordered to be released on a cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and two surety bails of Rs. 1 million each.

The High Court Judge also imposed a travel ban on the defendants and ordered them to hand over their passports to the court.

Former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife Kusum Priyadarshini Epa and four other family members were arrested previously by CIABOC in connection with an investigation conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act alleging that the defendants illegally acquired assets worth over Rs. 97 million.