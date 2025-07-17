Fifty people killed in a shopping mall fire in Iraq

Fifty people killed in a shopping mall fire in Iraq

July 17, 2025   11:37 am

Fifty people were killed in a massive fire in a hypermarket in al-Kut city in eastern Iraq, the state news agency (INA) reported on Thursday, citing the province’s governor.

Videos circulating on social media showed flames engulfing a five-storey building in al-Kut overnight, while firefighters were trying to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but the governor said initial results from an investigation would be announced within 48 hours, INA reported.

“We have filed lawsuits against the owner of the building and the mall,” INA quoted the governor as saying.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka signs $15 million MoU with STEMedical USA for accredited laboratory (English)

Sri Lanka signs $15 million MoU with STEMedical USA for accredited laboratory (English)

China donates Rs. 5.1 bln worth of fabric for Sri Lanka's 2025 school uniform program (English)

China donates Rs. 5.1 bln worth of fabric for Sri Lanka's 2025 school uniform program (English)

Indonesia marks 'new era' in US relations after Trump trade deal (English)

Indonesia marks 'new era' in US relations after Trump trade deal (English)

Massive replanting project needed to meet 400 million kg tea target - Tea Board (English)

Massive replanting project needed to meet 400 million kg tea target - Tea Board (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

TV Derana wins top honors at Sumathi Awards 2025 (English)

TV Derana wins top honors at Sumathi Awards 2025 (English)