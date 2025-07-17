Danish woman nabbed with Kush worth over Rs. 50 million at BIA

Danish woman nabbed with Kush worth over Rs. 50 million at BIA

July 17, 2025   12:36 pm

A Danish national woman has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for attempting to smuggle a consignment of Kush cannabis, estimated to be worth over Rs. 50 million, into the country.

According to the Airport Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), a total of 5 kilograms and 356 grams of Kush cannabis was found carefully concealed inside 25 food packets in her luggage.

The 23-year-old passenger, a citizen of Denmark, had arrived at BIA from Chennai last night (July 16) and she had reportedly traveled from Bangkok to Chennai before flying to Sri Lanka.

The suspect was intercepted while attempting to exit through the ‘Green Channel’ at BIA, where the cannabis was detected in her luggage.

The arrested suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today (July 17).

