Three police SIs interdicted over misconduct at spa in Matara

Three police officers attached to police stations within the Matara Division have been interdicted following allegations of misconduct.

The order was issued by the Acting Superintendent of Police (SP) in charge of the Matara Division after an internal investigation found the officers guilty of serious disciplinary violations.

The three officers had reportedly visited a Spa (massage center) in the Walgama area of Matara, where they had engaged in a heated argument with the manager of the establishment and then attempted to obtain services from Spa free of charge.

The investigation, launched based on a complaint received, concluded that the officers were guilty of misconduct and corrupt practices, including using their official positions for personal gain and engaging in behavior detrimental to police discipline.

The interdicted officers, who all hold the rank of Sub-Inspector (SI), are reportedly attached to the Thihagoda, Mawarala police stations and Matara division intelligence unit.

The Office of the Superintendent of Police in Matara is conducting further investigations into the incident.