Three police SIs interdicted over misconduct at spa in Matara

Three police SIs interdicted over misconduct at spa in Matara

July 17, 2025   01:35 pm

Three police officers attached to police stations within the Matara Division have been interdicted following allegations of misconduct.

The order was issued by the Acting Superintendent of Police (SP) in charge of the Matara Division after an internal investigation found the officers guilty of serious disciplinary violations.

The three officers had reportedly visited a Spa (massage center) in the Walgama area of Matara, where they had engaged in a heated argument with the manager of the establishment and then attempted to obtain services from Spa free of charge.

The investigation, launched based on a complaint received, concluded that the officers were guilty of misconduct and corrupt practices, including using their official positions for personal gain and engaging in behavior detrimental to police discipline.

The interdicted officers, who all hold the rank of Sub-Inspector (SI), are reportedly attached to the Thihagoda, Mawarala police stations and Matara division intelligence unit. 

The Office of the Superintendent of Police in Matara is conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka signs $15 million MoU with STEMedical USA for accredited laboratory (English)

Sri Lanka signs $15 million MoU with STEMedical USA for accredited laboratory (English)

China donates Rs. 5.1 bln worth of fabric for Sri Lanka's 2025 school uniform program (English)

China donates Rs. 5.1 bln worth of fabric for Sri Lanka's 2025 school uniform program (English)

Indonesia marks 'new era' in US relations after Trump trade deal (English)

Indonesia marks 'new era' in US relations after Trump trade deal (English)

Massive replanting project needed to meet 400 million kg tea target - Tea Board (English)

Massive replanting project needed to meet 400 million kg tea target - Tea Board (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

TV Derana wins top honors at Sumathi Awards 2025 (English)

TV Derana wins top honors at Sumathi Awards 2025 (English)