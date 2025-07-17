History, Aesthetics, and Vocational subjects mandatory under new education reforms  PM

The Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, emphasized the need to prevent the spread of false information that History and Aesthetics subjects have been removed under the new education reforms, and to stop politicizing education and children’s lives for political gain.

The Prime Minister made these remarks today (17) during a special program held at the Western Provincial Council Auditorium to raise awareness among Western Province education officials regarding the new education reforms, the Prime Minister’s Media Division said in a statement.

Speaking further in this regard, she noted that these reforms have been developed after holding extensive discussions with subject experts, moving forward with the objective of ensuring that every student gets the opportunity to study History and Aesthetics subjects, which enhance human values.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated:

“New education reforms have in fact made it mandatory to study subjects such as History, Aesthetics, and Vocational Studies. However, certain parties, without properly studying the national education plan, are falsely spreading the information that the subjects of History and Aesthetics have been removed.

“These reforms have been developed after holding extensive discussions with subject experts, moving forward with the objective of ensuring that every student gets the opportunity to study History and Aesthetics subjects, which enhance human values. We can do politics, but do not drag education and children’s education into it.

“The new education reforms clearly outline how these subjects should be studied, with a focus on producing well-rounded students who are not limited to a single field. The reforms were carried out with understanding and awareness.”

The Prime Minister also urged everyone who becomes aware of the new education reforms to convey the true situation to society.