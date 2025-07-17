History, Aesthetics, and Vocational subjects mandatory under new education reforms  PM

History, Aesthetics, and Vocational subjects mandatory under new education reforms  PM

July 17, 2025   01:44 pm

The Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, emphasized the need to prevent the spread of false information that History and Aesthetics subjects have been removed under the new education reforms, and to stop politicizing education and children’s lives for political gain.

The Prime Minister made these remarks today (17) during a special program held at the Western Provincial Council Auditorium to raise awareness among Western Province education officials regarding the new education reforms, the Prime Minister’s Media Division said in a statement.

Speaking further in this regard, she noted that these reforms have been developed after holding extensive discussions with subject experts, moving forward with the objective of ensuring that every student gets the opportunity to study History and Aesthetics subjects, which enhance human values. 

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated:

“New education reforms have in fact made it mandatory to study subjects such as History, Aesthetics, and Vocational Studies. However, certain parties, without properly studying the national education plan, are falsely spreading the information that the subjects of History and Aesthetics have been removed. 

“These reforms have been developed after holding extensive discussions with subject experts, moving forward with the objective of ensuring that every student gets the opportunity to study History and Aesthetics subjects, which enhance human values. We can do politics, but do not drag education and children’s education into it.

“The new education reforms clearly outline how these subjects should be studied, with a focus on producing well-rounded students who are not limited to a single field. The reforms were carried out with understanding and awareness.”

The Prime Minister also urged everyone who becomes aware of the new education reforms to convey the true situation to society.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka signs $15 million MoU with STEMedical USA for accredited laboratory (English)

Sri Lanka signs $15 million MoU with STEMedical USA for accredited laboratory (English)

China donates Rs. 5.1 bln worth of fabric for Sri Lanka's 2025 school uniform program (English)

China donates Rs. 5.1 bln worth of fabric for Sri Lanka's 2025 school uniform program (English)

Indonesia marks 'new era' in US relations after Trump trade deal (English)

Indonesia marks 'new era' in US relations after Trump trade deal (English)

Massive replanting project needed to meet 400 million kg tea target - Tea Board (English)

Massive replanting project needed to meet 400 million kg tea target - Tea Board (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

TV Derana wins top honors at Sumathi Awards 2025 (English)

TV Derana wins top honors at Sumathi Awards 2025 (English)