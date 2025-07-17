Owner of Hambantota Bird Park arrested over illegal import of motorcycles

July 17, 2025   02:52 pm

The owner of a Bird Park in Nagarawawa, Hambantota, has been arrested today (17) by a special police team for allegedly concealing illegally imported motorcycles in a warehouse.

The arrest was made in Narahenpita, according to police.

On July 12, police officers attached to the CCIB took custody of 21 illegally imported motorcycles found inside a storage facility of a Bird Park, Hambantota.

The raid was carried out by a team of officers, including the Director of the CCIB, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kamal Ariyawansa, based on special information received by the Acting IGP.

Police officers recovered 21 motorcycles, including high-capacity bikes, manufactured in foreign countries that are prohibited from being imported to Sri Lanka and were hidden in the bird feed warehouse at the Bird Park and Research Centre located in Nagarawewa, Hambantota.

Police stated that one of these motorbikes alone is valued at more than Rs. 15 million.

Meanwhile, during the operation, police officers also found four cannabis plants that had been illegally cultivated within the sanctuary premises. The manager and the warehouse keeper of the animal farm located there were also taken into custody.

Those arrested are residents of Matara and Middeniya, aged between 40 and 50 years.

