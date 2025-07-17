Court grants bail to woman arrested over discovery of gold-plated T-56 firearm

The Colombo High Court today (17) ordered the release on bail of a woman who was in remand custody in connection with the recent discovery of a gold-plated T-56 assault rifle in her possession at a prominent apartment complex in Colombo 05.

The order was issued by Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne after considering a bail application submitted on behalf of the suspect.

Accordingly, court ordered that the suspect be released on a cash bail of Rs. 250,000 and two surety bails of Rs. 2.5 million each.

Previously, in relation to the same incident, the Colombo High Court granted bail to former minister Duminda Dissanayake, who was also arrested and remanded.

The gold-plated T-56 assault rifle was discovered on May 20 inside the woman’s travel bag at the apartment complex.