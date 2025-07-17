Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan who was scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka on 2 August, will not visit the country as planned, according to organisers.

He will not visit Sri Lanka due to unavoidable personal reasons, said the organisers who were planning to bring the Bollywood star for an event in Colombo.

Popularly known as “King Khan”, Shah Rukh Khan was scheduled to arrive in Colombo for the opening ceremony of “City of Dreams Sri Lanka” on 2 August 2, as a special guest.

In the lead-up to the landmark launch of City of Dreams Sri Lanka – South Asia’s first integrated resort – the appearance of Shah Rukh Khan was a key highlight of the celebrations.

The communique issued by the organisers stated despite the absence of Shah Rukh Khan, the launch event will continue as a landmark celebration, featuring an extraordinary lineup of local and international talent, to be unveiled in the coming days.

The statement added, “We are committed to making this moment a defining milestone in Sri Lanka’s journey towards becoming a globally recognised destination for world-class entertainment.”

“We understand that many were looking forward to welcoming Mr. Shah Rukh Khan to Sri Lanka, and we share in your disappointment. We are sincerely grateful for his continued support and goodwill, and we look forward to welcoming him to City of Dreams Sri Lanka in the near future.”

The grand opening of City of Dreams Sri Lanka, touted to be the region’s most glamorous event of 2025, also marks the official launch of the resort’s “Let’s Go, Let Go” campaign, signaling a new era of luxury and entertainment, with an array of non-stop excitement in diverse culinary journeys, elegant hotel rooms, rejuvenating wellness retreats, luxury retail experiences, and the largest and most sophisticated meeting and event spaces in the country.

It also marks the entry of Nuwa, a luxury hotel brand, adding to Colombo’s dynamic hospitality landscape.