SC annuls injunction over compulsory retirement age of nurses

The Supreme Court today invalidated the interim injunction previously issued by the Court of Appeal preventing the enforcement of the former government’s decision to compulsorily retire nurses in four grades at the age of 60.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also issued another order to the Court of Appeal to re-examine the petition filed before the court regarding this matter.

The Supreme Court issued this order when an appeal filed by the Attorney General, seeking to declare the relevant interim injunction issued by the Appellate Court as unlawful and invalid, was taken up for hearing today.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Yasantha Kodagoda, Janak de Silva and A. H.M.D. Nawaz issued the order.

During the previous government, the Cabinet of Ministers had taken a decision to make government employees compulsorily retire at the age of 60 years.

The Court of Appeal, which heard writ petitions filed by the Public Service United Nurses’ Association and its President, Venerable Murutthettuwe Ananda Thero, had issued this interim injunction, preventing the implementation of the relevant decision.

The Attorney General had later filed an appeal petition in the Supreme Court, stating that the manner in which this interim injunction was issued is contrary to the law and that the Court of Appeal does not have the power to issue such an order.

After hearing the petition, the three-judge Supreme Court bench issued this order nullifying the interim injunction.