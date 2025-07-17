Newborn found abandoned in paddy field in Paragahadeniya

July 17, 2025   07:12 pm

A newborn has been found abandoned in a paddy field in Paragahadeniya, Mawathagama earlier today, police stated.

A local resident passing through the paddy field had noticed the newborn lying under a tree in the field.

He subsequently informed the Mawathagama Police about the incident and police personnel arrived at the scene.

Police personnel and area residents then took the baby from the location and admitted to the Mawathagama Divisional Hospital.

A doctor who examined the infant had stated that the baby appeared to be one or two days old.

After the initial examinations, Mawathagama hospital authorities transferred the baby to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital.

It has not yet been revealed who abandoned the baby at that location.
A hospital spokesperson has stated that the baby is in good health.

