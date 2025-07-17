AI to record Hansard reports and minutes of Parliament committee meetings?

A pilot test of a secure Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform to modernize the system of preparing Hansard reports and minutes of committee meetings in Parliament has been conducted during a meeting of the Committee on Public Finance.

Accordingly, the pilot test to modernize Parliament’s traditional handwritten Hansard recording system was conducted successfully during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament Dr. Harsha de Silva, the Department of Communication of Parliament said in a statement.

It was tested with the agreement of the members of the committee.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, the Committee on Public Finance also approved the Regulations under the Tea (Tax and control of export) Act, No. 16 of 1959.

Furthermore, the Bills of Exchange (Amendment) Bill, intended to amend or repeal outdated provisions of the Bills of Exchange Ordinance No. 25 of 1927, was also discussed and approved by the committee during the meeting.