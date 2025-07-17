Will take necessary action for the advancement of national, religious and social development: President

Will never hesitate to take necessary action for the advancement of national, religious and social development, stated President Anura Kumara Dissanayake while meeting the Maha Sangha in Kandy.

President Dissanayake has also said that he expects the guidance of the Maha Sangha in the governance process.

The President made these remarks during a discussion held this afternoon (17) at the President’s House in Kandy with the Anunayake Theros of the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters and other senior members of the Karaka Maha Sangha Sabha.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss key national, religious and social issues, as per the advice of the Chief Prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

The Maha Sangha drew the President’s attention to the need for timely amendments to various acts such as the Buddhist Temporalities Ordinance in order to address challenges facing the religious sector, as well as to issues concerning the education of monks, the PMD added.

Discussions also highlighted the importance of the government initiating a structured plan to identify present challenges and to safeguard religious values and cultural heritage. The establishment of a Buddha Sasana Task Force Advisory Council was proposed to facilitate dialogue on the role of the state in religious affairs and promote religious advancement.

In response, the President instructed the relevant authorities to expedite the formulation of the necessary legal provisions to address the existing challenges and issues in the religious sector, the PMD added.

Representing the Malwatu Chapter, Venerable Dimbulkumbure Wimaladhamma Anunayake Thero, Venerable Dr. Pahamune Sri Sumangala Nayake Thero, Venerable Rambukwelle Sri Nandarama Nayake Thero, Venerable Doranegama Sri Rathnapala Nayake Thero,Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Medhankara Nayake Thero, Venerable Welagedara Sri Sumanajothi Nayake Thero, Venerable Mahawela Sri Rathanapala Nayake Thero were present at the discussions while representing the Asgiri Chapter, Venerable Vedaruwe Upali Anunayake Thero, Venerable Anamaduwe Sri Dhammadassi Anunayake Thero, Venerable Dr. Urulewatte Sri Dhammarakkhita Nayake Thero, Venerable Godagama Sri Mangala Nayake Thero, Dr. Venerable Medagama Sri Dhammananda Thero, Venerable Narampanawe Sri Ananda Nayake Thero, Venerable Muruddeniye Sri Dhammarathana Nayake Thero and Venerable Ketakumbure Sri Dhammarama Nayake Thero were Present.

Also in attendance were Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi and Minister of Justice Harshana Nanayakkara.

-PMD-