Teenager escapes attempted kidnapping in Kahathuduwa

Teenager escapes attempted kidnapping in Kahathuduwa

July 17, 2025   10:14 pm

A 15-year-old boy has escaped an attempted kidnapping in Kahathuduwa.

The teenager, who was being abducted in a white van, had reportedly jumped out of the vehicle in Ratnapura.

According to a phone call made to the 119 Police Emergency Unit by an individual, the teenager who had been abducted in a van was seen near a restaurant in Ketandola, Ratnapura.

Based on this information, police officers attached to the Ratnapura Police who were engaged in night patrol had taken the teenager into their custody.

Kahathuduwa Police have launched an investigation reviewing CCTV footage to identify the group that attempted the abduction.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Udaya Gammanpila calls for arrest of Ministers Wasantha and Bimal (English)

Udaya Gammanpila calls for arrest of Ministers Wasantha and Bimal (English)

Udaya Gammanpila calls for arrest of Ministers Wasantha and Bimal (English)

Former President Ranil on impact of US trade tariff and how Sri Lanka should act (English)

Former President Ranil on impact of US trade tariff and how Sri Lanka should act (English)

Kandy Esala Perahera to commence on July 25 (English)

Kandy Esala Perahera to commence on July 25 (English)

History, Aesthetics, and Vocational subjects mandatory under new education reforms  PM (English)

History, Aesthetics, and Vocational subjects mandatory under new education reforms  PM (English)

Newborn infant found abandoned in paddy field in Paragahadeniya

Newborn infant found abandoned in paddy field in Paragahadeniya

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka signs $15 million MoU with STEMedical USA for accredited laboratory (English)

Sri Lanka signs $15 million MoU with STEMedical USA for accredited laboratory (English)