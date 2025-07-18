Teenager escapes attempted kidnapping in Kahathuduwa

A 15-year-old boy has escaped an attempted kidnapping in Kahathuduwa.

The teenager, who was being abducted in a white van, had reportedly jumped out of the vehicle in Ratnapura.

According to a phone call made to the 119 Police Emergency Unit by an individual, the teenager who had been abducted in a van was seen near a restaurant in Ketandola, Ratnapura.

Based on this information, police officers attached to the Ratnapura Police who were engaged in night patrol had taken the teenager into their custody.

Kahathuduwa Police have launched an investigation reviewing CCTV footage to identify the group that attempted the abduction.