Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm likely in some areas

Showers will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa province and in the Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts today (18), the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm are likely at some places, the Met. Department noted.

Several spells of showers may occur in the Western and North-western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers are also likely in several places in the Uva, Northern and Eastern provinces during the afternoon or night.

Meanwhile, strong winds of about 40-50kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, North-western and North-central provinces.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.