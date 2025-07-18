Night-time tourist access to be introduced at Nine Arch Bridge

July 18, 2025   09:30 am

The Railway Department, in collaboration with the Central Cultural Fund (CCF), has launched a new initiative aimed at increasing the appeal of the Nine Arch Bridge in Ella and its surrounding areas to both local and international tourists.

According to the Railway Department, the program will include decorative lighting installations around the iconic bridge, enabling visitors to explore and enjoy the site during night-time hours.

When inquired by Ada Derana, Railways General Manager Dhammika Jayasundara stated that the program is scheduled to commence in August.

“Once the site is further developed and its attractiveness enhanced, a nominal fee will be charged for entry. We plan to levy a minimal fee for local tourists,” Jayasundara said.

He also shared insights into a separate tourism initiative involving a hotel project near the Nanu Oya Railway Station. The project features accommodations built using repurposed train carriages.

“This project has been designed to offer tourists a novel and memorable experience. We aim to complete the development and open it to the public by early August,” he added.

