Wild elephant killed in train collision at Gallella

A wild elephant was killed early this morning (18) after being struck by a train traveling from Colombo to Batticaloa.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. in the Sudunelum village area of Gallella.

According to local residents, the elephant had been roaming the village since around 3:00 a.m., reportedly damaging and consuming paddy crops.

Residents also allege that they attempted to alert the Department of Wildlife Conservation upon noticing the elephant’s presence in the village, but claim that officials disconnected the call.

The villagers further stated that this elephant had been a frequent visitor to the area, and emphasized that timely action by wildlife authorities could have prevented the incident.

Wildlife officers confirmed that the elephant was nearly 15 years old and stood about 8 feet tall.