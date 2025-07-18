Wild elephant killed in train collision at Gallella

Wild elephant killed in train collision at Gallella

July 18, 2025   09:52 am

A wild elephant was killed early this morning (18) after being struck by a train traveling from Colombo to Batticaloa. 

The incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. in the Sudunelum village area of Gallella.

According to local residents, the elephant had been roaming the village since around 3:00 a.m., reportedly damaging and consuming paddy crops.

Residents also allege that they attempted to alert the Department of Wildlife Conservation upon noticing the elephant’s presence in the village, but claim that officials disconnected the call.

The villagers further stated that this elephant had been a frequent visitor to the area, and emphasized that timely action by wildlife authorities could have prevented the incident.

Wildlife officers confirmed that the elephant was nearly 15 years old and stood about 8 feet tall.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Udaya Gammanpila calls for arrest of Ministers Wasantha and Bimal (English)

Udaya Gammanpila calls for arrest of Ministers Wasantha and Bimal (English)

Udaya Gammanpila calls for arrest of Ministers Wasantha and Bimal (English)

Former President Ranil on impact of US trade tariff and how Sri Lanka should act (English)

Former President Ranil on impact of US trade tariff and how Sri Lanka should act (English)

Kandy Esala Perahera to commence on July 25 (English)

Kandy Esala Perahera to commence on July 25 (English)

History, Aesthetics, and Vocational subjects mandatory under new education reforms  PM (English)

History, Aesthetics, and Vocational subjects mandatory under new education reforms  PM (English)

Newborn infant found abandoned in paddy field in Paragahadeniya

Newborn infant found abandoned in paddy field in Paragahadeniya

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka signs $15 million MoU with STEMedical USA for accredited laboratory (English)

Sri Lanka signs $15 million MoU with STEMedical USA for accredited laboratory (English)