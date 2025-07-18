Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena further remanded

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena has been further remanded until August 01 after being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

He was arrested by the Bribery Commission on July 04 on suspicion of committing the offence of corruption.

In 2014, maize seeds worth Rs. 25 million—procured for distribution to poor farmers in the Anuradhapura District at subsidized prices—were allegedly distributed instead to his friends and political supporters. This distribution, reportedly carried out in violation of established legal procedures, is believed to have been aimed at gaining political advantage during that year’s presidential election.

The Magistrate also ordered the Bribery Commission to complete the recording of statements from government officials who are witnesses at the rural level before the next court date.

Accordingly, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali issued this order after considering the facts presented by both the Bribery Commission and the defense counsel.