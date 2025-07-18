Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena further remanded

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena further remanded

July 18, 2025   11:24 am

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena has been further remanded until August 01 after being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

He was arrested by the Bribery Commission on July 04 on suspicion of committing the offence of corruption.

In 2014, maize seeds worth Rs. 25 million—procured for distribution to poor farmers in the Anuradhapura District at subsidized prices—were allegedly distributed instead to his friends and political supporters. This distribution, reportedly carried out in violation of established legal procedures, is believed to have been aimed at gaining political advantage during that year’s presidential election.

The Magistrate also ordered the Bribery Commission to complete the recording of statements from government officials who are witnesses at the rural level before the next court date.

Accordingly, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali issued this order after considering the facts presented by both the Bribery Commission and the defense counsel.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Udaya Gammanpila calls for arrest of Ministers Wasantha and Bimal (English)

Udaya Gammanpila calls for arrest of Ministers Wasantha and Bimal (English)

Former President Ranil on impact of US trade tariff and how Sri Lanka should act (English)

Former President Ranil on impact of US trade tariff and how Sri Lanka should act (English)

Kandy Esala Perahera to commence on July 25 (English)

Kandy Esala Perahera to commence on July 25 (English)

History, Aesthetics, and Vocational subjects mandatory under new education reforms  PM (English)

History, Aesthetics, and Vocational subjects mandatory under new education reforms  PM (English)

Newborn infant found abandoned in paddy field in Paragahadeniya

Newborn infant found abandoned in paddy field in Paragahadeniya

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm