Tea traders call for legal action against low-quality production practices

A meeting was held yesterday (17) at the Presidential Secretariat between the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, and officials from institutions related to the tea industry.

The discussion reviewed the issues that have emerged within Sri Lanka’s tea industry. Special attention was paid to improving the quality of tea leaves, the productivity of tea cultivation, and exploring new international market opportunities, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The challenges faced by tea manufacturers were also discussed, and Dr. Kumanayake instructed officials to provide constructive solutions to these issues.

The importance of implementing various programmes for the capacity development of small tea estate owners was also discussed. During this, the necessity of drawing manufacturers’ attention to replanting tea was also deliberated.

Discussions also covered the future programme to be implemented by the Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure regarding tea cultivation, including the establishment of a formal data system and the need for its proper follow-up.

Furthermore, the Tea Traders’ Association urged the government to strictly enforce the law against factories that compromise quality during tea production, the PMD stated.

The establishment of a platform to improve coordination among tea manufacturers, exporters, small tea estate owners, and government officials was also discussed.

The President’s Secretary stated that further steps would be taken after discussions with the relevant ministry. This is expected to allow for a detailed investigation of emerging issues in the tea industry and to provide swift and efficient solutions.

The Tea Smallholder Factory Owners expressed their appreciation to the government for inviting small tea estate owners to this discussion, the statement added.

Among those present at the meeting were President’s Senior Additional Secretary Kapila Janaka Bandara, Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure W.M.T.D. Wickramasinghe, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tea Board R.K. Obeysekera, officials from the Small Tea Estate Development Authority, the Sri Lanka Tea Research Institute, the Department of Inland Revenue, and the General Treasury, as well as representatives from various associations in the tea sector.



