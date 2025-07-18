Sri Lankas Central Bank imposes new caps on vehicle loan ratios

Sri Lankas Central Bank imposes new caps on vehicle loan ratios

July 18, 2025   03:09 pm

In a decisive move to strengthen macroprudential policy and mitigate systemic financial risks, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), acting as the Macroprudential Authority, has issued new Directions to licensed financial institutions to impose maximum caps on loan-to-value (LTV) ratios for vehicle-related credit facilities.

The directive, which takes effect from 18 July 2025, applies to all Licensed Commercial Banks, Licensed Specialised Banks, Licensed Finance Companies (LFCs), and Registered Finance Leasing Establishments (RFLEs). 

The measure is designed to harmonise existing LTV caps across institutions and reinforce prudent lending practices, particularly for credit extended for the purchase or utilisation of motor vehicles, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) said in a statement.

Accordingly, credit facilities granted by every licensed bank, LFC and RFLE for the purpose of purchase or utilisation of motor vehicles shall not exceed the following percentages of the value of such vehicles:

(i) 70 per cent in respect of registered vehicles which have been used in Sri Lanka for more than one year after the first registration.

(ii) (a) In respect of unregistered vehicles and registered vehicles which have been used in Sri Lanka for less than one year after the first registration;

 

CBSL Act Directions No 2 of 2025 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Udaya Gammanpila calls for arrest of Ministers Wasantha and Bimal (English)

Udaya Gammanpila calls for arrest of Ministers Wasantha and Bimal (English)

Former President Ranil on impact of US trade tariff and how Sri Lanka should act (English)

Former President Ranil on impact of US trade tariff and how Sri Lanka should act (English)

Kandy Esala Perahera to commence on July 25 (English)

Kandy Esala Perahera to commence on July 25 (English)

History, Aesthetics, and Vocational subjects mandatory under new education reforms  PM (English)

History, Aesthetics, and Vocational subjects mandatory under new education reforms  PM (English)

Newborn infant found abandoned in paddy field in Paragahadeniya

Newborn infant found abandoned in paddy field in Paragahadeniya

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm