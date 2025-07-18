An anticipatory bail application filed by former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, seeking his release on anticipatory bail before he is arrested by the Bribery Commission, was on Friday rejected by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga issued this order after considering the submissions made by the petitioner’s lawyers and officials of the Bribery Commission.

Senaratne’s attorneys on July 14 filed an anticipatory bail application before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, seeking release on anticipatory bail in the event of his arrest by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Officials of the Bribery Commission had previously informed the court that the former Minister is expected to be taken into custody after being named as a suspect in a corruption case.

This had been stated by officials of the Bribery Commission when the former Chairman of the Ceylon Fisheries Harbour Corporation (CFHC), Upali Liyanage, who was arrested on corruption charges, was produced before the court on June 27.