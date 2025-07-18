EU warns of grant scam targeting young Sri Lankan entrepreneurs

EU warns of grant scam targeting young Sri Lankan entrepreneurs

July 18, 2025   05:56 pm

The European Union in Sri Lanka and the Maldives has issued an alert warning of a scam by an individual impersonating an official from the European Union (EU), claiming to provide grants or funds, in particular to young entrepreneurs. 

This person is reportedly taking money from individuals on false promises and then disappearing, the notice said, adding that “this is a scam”.

It further noted that all EU grants and contracts are awarded only following an official selection processes which includes the submission and evaluation of proposals. 

“The EU selection and award procedures never allow the services of third parties, such as agents, to facilitate funding and will never request any payment from individuals or organisations in order to process submitted grant proposals or procurement tenders.”

Those who encounter such fraudulent activities are urged to report them immediately to the relevant authorities. 

