Bangladesh Bank honours Sri Lankan bankers for foiling 2016 cyber heist

Bangladesh’s central bank (Bangladesh Bank) hosted a special award ceremony to formally recognise officials from Sri Lanka’s Pan Asia Banking Corporation PLC (PABC) for their role in preventing a US$20 million fraudulent transaction during the infamous 2016 Bangladesh Bank reserve heist incident.

This ceremony held at its headquarters in Motijheel on Thursday (17), described by the Bangladesh central bank’s Governor Dr. Ahsan H. Mansur as “more than a formal recognition- it is a tribute to ethics, prudence, and human values that transcend national borders,” aims to honour the Sri Lankan officials for their “exemplary professionalism and integrity” in thwarting the attempted fraud.

The Bangladesh central bank emphasised that the decisive actions of the Sri Lankan bankers not only protected Bangladesh’s financial interests but also significantly upheld global trust in the integrity of the banking system.

Deputy Governor Dr. Md. Habibur Rahman welcomed the esteemed guests, calling the event a “long-overdue tribute” to individuals who demonstrated the highest standards of vigilance and ethical conduct during a pivotal moment in global financial history.

Bangladesh’s Inspector General of Police Dr. Baharul Alam further expressed gratitude, highlighting the Sri Lankan bankers’ diligence and cooperation with Bangladeshi investigators, describing the ceremony as a “symbol of appreciation and a reaffirmation of cross-border cooperation and institutional accountability.”

The event was graced by high-ranking officials including the Governor of Bangladesh Bank, the Inspector General of Police, the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Bangladesh, Central Bank of Sri Lanka IT Director Bandara Herath and representatives from Sri Lanka’s Pan Asia Bank, including its Chief Executive Officer Naleen Edirisinghe, former CEO Dimantha Senaviratne, Harsha Kurukulasuriya and Dilrukshi Guruge, among other attendees.

The ceremony also highlighted the enduring financial and diplomatic partnership between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, with both sides pledging to deepen collaboration in areas such as financial crime prevention, cybersecurity, and regulatory coordination.