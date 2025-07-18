Motorcycle used in Dehiwala shooting found abandoned

The motorcycle suspected to have been used in the Dehiwala shooting incident this morning (18) has been found abandoned on the roadside in front of a temple on the Piliyandala alternative road.

According to the Dehiwala Police, the motorcycle was discovered along with a red-colored safety helmet.

Police stated that a Special Task Force (STF) intelligence officer had noticed the motorcycle at the location at around 1:30 p.m. and promptly alerted a senior police officer.

Further investigations revealed that the number plate affixed to the motorcycle was already registered to a car.

Officers from the Colombo Fingerprint Department also visited the scene and conducted forensic investigations, said Ada Derana reporter.

The shooting occurred near the Dehiwala Railway Station earlier today.

One individual sustained a gunshot injury to his leg and was admitted to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila, said Ada Derana reporter.

It has been reported that two unidentified assailants carried out the shooting while riding a motorcycle and fled the scene immediately afterward.

Police have launched a full investigation into the incident.