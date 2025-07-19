One missing after fishing boat caught in strong winds

One missing after fishing boat caught in strong winds

July 19, 2025   11:46 am

A fisherman has been reported missing after a boat that set out to sea from the Beruwala Fisheries Harbour encountered strong winds early this morning (19).

When inquired by Ada Derana, Director General of the Department of Fisheries, Susantha Kahawatte, stated that there were six fishermen aboard the vessel at the time of the incident.

The incident occurred in the seas off Beruwala. The boat had departed from the harbour on July 15 and returned to shore today.

The missing individual has been identified as a 35-year-old resident of the Dodangoda area, said Ada Derana reporter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025-07-19

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025-07-19

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025-07-19

No authority to allocate Hanthana land to MP Chamindranee Kiriella  COPE (English)

No authority to allocate Hanthana land to MP Chamindranee Kiriella  COPE (English)

Certain groups seeking change want their wrongdoings to stay hidden - Minister Vidyaratna (English)

Certain groups seeking change want their wrongdoings to stay hidden - Minister Vidyaratna (English)

Sri Lanka to hold virtual talks with US Trade Representative on tariff reduction (English)

Sri Lanka to hold virtual talks with US Trade Representative on tariff reduction (English)

Rajitha's anticipatory bail application rejected (English)

Rajitha's anticipatory bail application rejected (English)

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne's anticipatory bail application rejected

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne's anticipatory bail application rejected

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm