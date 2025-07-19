One missing after fishing boat caught in strong winds

A fisherman has been reported missing after a boat that set out to sea from the Beruwala Fisheries Harbour encountered strong winds early this morning (19).

When inquired by Ada Derana, Director General of the Department of Fisheries, Susantha Kahawatte, stated that there were six fishermen aboard the vessel at the time of the incident.

The incident occurred in the seas off Beruwala. The boat had departed from the harbour on July 15 and returned to shore today.

The missing individual has been identified as a 35-year-old resident of the Dodangoda area, said Ada Derana reporter.