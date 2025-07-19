US Embassy strengthens regional efforts to combat synthetic drug threat

The U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka, in collaboration with the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board (NDDCB), has concluded a two-week regional training initiative focused on identifying and analyzing synthetic drugs and new psychoactive substances, particularly fentanyl and its analogs—substances that have become an urgent global concern.

The training culminated in a formal handover ceremony of drug testing equipment, where U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Jayne Howell, Deputy Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Sunil Watagala, and NDDCB Chairman Dr. Indika Wanninayake presided over the presentation of the Radian ASAP instrument to Sri Lankan authorities, the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka said in a statement.

As part of the U.S. Department of State-funded regional initiative, Upgrading Forensic Lab Capabilities, the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) has partnered with the Colombo Plan to strengthen synthetic drug detection across South Asia.

Forensic professionals from Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bangladesh, and Nepal participated in two weeks of intensive classroom and hands-on training in Colombo to prepare for the installation of advanced drug detection equipment in their national laboratories.

“Each country will receive a Radian ASAP drug testing machine—a compact, cutting-edge system designed for rapid, high-confidence screening of synthetic substances in under a minute. Requiring no complex sample preparation, this technology is ideally suited to detect emerging drug threats efficiently and bolster regional forensic capabilities,” the statement said.

This initiative aligns with broader U.S. efforts to disrupt the supply chains of synthetic opioids worldwide, reflecting recent White House executive actions taken to combat the global spread of fentanyl. In the United States, these substances have been declared a national emergency, with focused measures to block precursor chemicals and hold illicit producers accountable.

During the handover ceremony of the drug testing equipment, U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Jayne Howell stated: “The United States is confronting the fentanyl crisis at home and abroad because the threat knows no borders. That’s why we’re investing in regional partnerships like this one—to stop synthetic drugs before they take hold. Through this initiative, we’re not only sharing advanced tools and training, we’re reinforcing a shared commitment to public health and regional security. This work reflects broader U.S. efforts to disrupt global synthetic opioid supply chains and protect communities across the Indo-Pacific.”

Equipment donations to labs in the Maldives, Bangladesh, and Nepal are scheduled to follow. The U.S. remains committed to strengthening the region’s ability to detect and disrupt synthetic drug flows through technical cooperation and capacity building, it added.