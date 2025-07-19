Shooting incident reported outside nightclub in Thalawathugoda

A shooting incident has been reported in front of a nightclub in the Thalawathugoda area in the early hours of this morning (19).

According to reports, the incident followed an argument between two groups, which had escalated into an altercation.

A third individual, who arrived at the scene subsequently, is said to have opened fire using a weapon.

It has been further reported that the individual, who was in possession of a licensed revolver, discharged the weapon by firing at a wall in an apparent attempt to intimidate the opposing group.

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident and are scheduled to be produced before the court today.

Thalangama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.