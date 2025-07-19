Thalawathugoda shooting: Arrested excise officer and businessman remanded

Thalawathugoda shooting: Arrested excise officer and businessman remanded

July 19, 2025   03:38 pm

The Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court has ordered the remand of an excise officer and a businessman who were arrested in connection with a shooting incident that occurred near a nightclub in the Thalawathugoda area early this morning (19).

The two suspects, who were taken into custody by Thalangama Police and produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court, have been remanded until July 30.

According to police, an argument had broken out between the businessman and the excise officer near the nightclub at around 1.00 a.m. today. 

It is alleged that during the altercation, the businessman had taken out and pointed his licensed revolver at the excise officer. 

In the course of the confrontation, the excise officer reportedly managed to seize the weapon from the businessman and had fired four shots at a nearby wall, apparently as a means of intimidation.

A team of officers from the Thalangama Police Station, acting on information received regarding the incident, later arrived at the scene and arrested both individuals. 

The firearm used in the incident was also taken into custody.

Police further stated that the excise officer in question is attached to the Wickramasinghapura Excise Office.

Thalangama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025-07-19

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025-07-19

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025-07-19

No authority to allocate Hanthana land to MP Chamindranee Kiriella  COPE (English)

No authority to allocate Hanthana land to MP Chamindranee Kiriella  COPE (English)

Certain groups seeking change want their wrongdoings to stay hidden - Minister Vidyaratna (English)

Certain groups seeking change want their wrongdoings to stay hidden - Minister Vidyaratna (English)

Sri Lanka to hold virtual talks with US Trade Representative on tariff reduction (English)

Sri Lanka to hold virtual talks with US Trade Representative on tariff reduction (English)

Rajitha's anticipatory bail application rejected (English)

Rajitha's anticipatory bail application rejected (English)

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne's anticipatory bail application rejected

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne's anticipatory bail application rejected

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm