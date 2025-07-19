Thalawathugoda shooting: Arrested excise officer and businessman remanded

The Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court has ordered the remand of an excise officer and a businessman who were arrested in connection with a shooting incident that occurred near a nightclub in the Thalawathugoda area early this morning (19).

The two suspects, who were taken into custody by Thalangama Police and produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court, have been remanded until July 30.

According to police, an argument had broken out between the businessman and the excise officer near the nightclub at around 1.00 a.m. today.

It is alleged that during the altercation, the businessman had taken out and pointed his licensed revolver at the excise officer.

In the course of the confrontation, the excise officer reportedly managed to seize the weapon from the businessman and had fired four shots at a nearby wall, apparently as a means of intimidation.

A team of officers from the Thalangama Police Station, acting on information received regarding the incident, later arrived at the scene and arrested both individuals.

The firearm used in the incident was also taken into custody.

Police further stated that the excise officer in question is attached to the Wickramasinghapura Excise Office.

Thalangama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.