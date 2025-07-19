Foreign Minister meets Indian actor Ravi Mohan to discuss film tourism

Foreign Minister meets Indian actor Ravi Mohan to discuss film tourism

July 19, 2025   04:22 pm

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tourism, and Foreign Employment, Vijitha Herath, has held a meeting with renowned Indian actor and producer Ravi Mohan, also known as Jayam Ravi, along with acclaimed singer Keneesha Francis.

In a post on ‘X’, the minister said they discussed groundbreaking projects in film production and musical concerts. 

“These initiatives are set to boost Sri Lanka’s film tourism, promote our rich cultural heritage, and bring captivating stories and electrifying performances to iconic Sri Lankan locations,” Herath stated.

