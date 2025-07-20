Meemure accident death toll increases to four

The number of individuals died in yesterday’s Meemure accident has increased to four, police said.

A total of three persons, including two women died after a van veered off the road and toppled down a precipice in the Karambaketiya area of Ududumbara last evening.

A five-year-old child and two others sustained injuries in the accident and were admitted to the Udadumbara and Teldeniya Hospitals for treatment.

Subsequently, another woman succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Kadawatha and Mirigama, aged between 35 and 40 years.

According to reports, six people were travelling in the van from Kadawatha to Meemure at the time of the incident.

According to police one of the deceased women was driving the van when the accident occurred.

Udadumbara Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.