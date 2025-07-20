Japan holds Upper House elections in key test for Prime Minister Ishiba

July 20, 2025   07:23 am

Voting began on Sunday morning for an election for Japan’s House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, a poll that could affect the fate of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who leads a minority government.

The main focus is whether Ishiba’s ruling coalition will keep control of the Upper House after the bloc lost its majority in the House of Representatives, the lower parliamentary chamber, in an election in October.

About 45,000 polling stations across the country opened at 7 a.m. Voting is set to end 8 p.m., except in some areas, with a rough outcome expected to be known late at night.

In the 248-seat Upper House, 125 seats--75 in electoral districts and 50 for proportional representation--are contested in the election, in which 522 candidates--350 in electoral districts and 172 for proportional representation, ran.

Ishiba has set a goal of winning at least 50 seats for his ruling coalition, which has 75 uncontested seats in the Upper House. If the bloc loses its majority in the chamber as well, Ishiba, who took office in October, could face pressure to step down.

