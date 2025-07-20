Dr. Nadeesha Chandrasena who won the 2025 WIPO Global Award returns to the island

July 20, 2025   08:15 am

Sri Lankan engineer Dr. Nadeesha Chandrasena who won a 2025 WIPO Global Award in the environment category for her innovative stormwater management solution, the ‘Smart Drain’, returned to the island.

She arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) last night.

The award, presented by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), a United Nations agency that supports the world’s innovators and creators, recognizes inventions that use intellectual property to address global challenges and improve lives.

The awards ceremony was held in Geneva, Switzerland, with 780 institutions from 95 countries participating.

Notably, this is the first time a Sri Lankan has received this prestigious award.

The National Intellectual Property Office of Sri Lanka (NIPO) and Access Engineering PLC, the research facility provider for the ‘Smart Drain’, have also contributed to the success of the project.

Upon arriving in the country, Dr. Nadeesha Chandrasena said the smart drain system she developed provides an effective solution to prevent frequent urban flooding caused by the blockage of open drains with plastic and polythene waste.

