Govt plans to triple daily fresh milk procurement by 2029: Dy Minister

July 20, 2025   09:33 am

The government is hoping to increase the amount of fresh milk collected from farmers to 3 million liters per day by 2029, up from 1 million liters in 2025, states Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Namal Karunaratne.

Deputy Minister Namal Karunaratne addressing an event said the government will establish a dairy collection centers in every veterinary division across the country to help achieve this goal.

The Deputy Minister added that dairy farmers will receive both financial and technical support through these new collection points.

