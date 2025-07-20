40% of police personnel suffering from non-communicable diseases: Acting IGP

Around 40% of police personnel are suffering from non-communicable diseases, according to Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya.

Acting IGP Weerasooriya raised concerns about the soaring prevalence of non-communicable diseases among police personnel in the country.

He made this statement while participating in a program held to distribute school supplies to children of police officers in the Ratnapura District.

Acting IGP Weerasooriya stated, “If you look at the condition of police officers, around 20% to 40% suffer from non-communicable diseases. Another 30% have not yet undergone medical check-ups. The remaining 30% are in good physical health conditions. Some of the officers are suffering from issues at home, job-related stress, and other factors, which have led to the spread of various non-communicable diseases among them.”

The Acting IGP noted they are hoping to streamline the duties of police officers, enhance their performance, and demonstrate that their work is a highly valuable service.

Efforts are also being made to provide more benefits to police officers.

Acting IGP Priyantha Weerasooriya said at present, police officers receive a very low salary and the issue has been brought to the attention of the President.

Accordingly, steps are being taken to prepare a new salary structure for the coming year, said the Acting IGP.