One spill gate of Upper Kotmale Reservoir opened due to heavy rain

July 20, 2025   11:03 am

Steps have been taken to open one sluice gate of the Upper Kotmale Reservoir, due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the reservoir.

Accordingly, the Nuwara Eliya District Disaster Management Centre stated that the sluice gate was opened early this morning (20).

If heavy rain continues in the Upper Kotmale catchment areas, other sluice gates of the reservoir will open automatically. Therefore, the Disaster Management Centre requested those residing along the sides of the Kotmale Oya to remain vigilant.

Additionally, due to heavy showers in the area, the water levels of the St. Clair and Devon waterfalls have also risen significantly.

