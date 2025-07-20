Tsunami alert issued after powerful quakes strike off coast of Russia

Tsunami alert issued after powerful quakes strike off coast of Russia

July 20, 2025   01:01 pm

Three powerful earthquakes struck off the coast of Russia’s far east on Sunday, triggering a tsunami alert, the US Geological Survey said.

Earlier 5.0-magnitude and 6.7-magnitude earthquakes did not initially trigger a tsunami alert, but were followed by a 7.4-magnitude quake at 0849 GMT, prompting the USGS to warn that “hazardous tsunami waves are possible” within 300 kilometres (186 miles) of the epicentre in the Pacific, off the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.20

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.20

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.20

Report of inquiry committee probing Deshabandu to be submitted to Speaker (English)

Report of inquiry committee probing Deshabandu to be submitted to Speaker (English)

Fisherman reported missing after strong waves hit boat off Beruwala coast (English)

Fisherman reported missing after strong waves hit boat off Beruwala coast (English)

Govt decides to survey and mark boundaries of 22 lake reserves (English)

Govt decides to survey and mark boundaries of 22 lake reserves (English)

Economics or entrepreneurship must serve humanity, not just wealth  PM (English)

Economics or entrepreneurship must serve humanity, not just wealth  PM (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025-07-19

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025-07-19

No authority to allocate Hanthana land to MP Chamindranee Kiriella  COPE (English)

No authority to allocate Hanthana land to MP Chamindranee Kiriella  COPE (English)