Suspect arrested with 2,828kg of smuggled dried ginger in Norochcholai

Suspect arrested with 2,828kg of smuggled dried ginger in Norochcholai

July 20, 2025   02:13 pm

An individual has been arrested for the possession of 2,828kg of dried ginger during a coordinated search operation by the Sri Lanka Navy and Police in Sanjeethawaththa, Norochcholai.

The search operation was carried out by the Naval Detachment Norochcholai of the Northwestern Naval Command with the assistance of the Norochcholai Police.

Upon search of a suspicious house in Sanjeethawaththa, the stash of smuggled dried ginger in 70 sacks, was recovered.

The arrested suspect was identified as a resident of Norochcholai, aged 33.

The suspect, together with the stock of dried ginger, was handed over to the Norochcholai Police for further action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.20

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.20

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.20

Report of inquiry committee probing Deshabandu to be submitted to Speaker (English)

Report of inquiry committee probing Deshabandu to be submitted to Speaker (English)

Fisherman reported missing after strong waves hit boat off Beruwala coast (English)

Fisherman reported missing after strong waves hit boat off Beruwala coast (English)

Govt decides to survey and mark boundaries of 22 lake reserves (English)

Govt decides to survey and mark boundaries of 22 lake reserves (English)

Economics or entrepreneurship must serve humanity, not just wealth  PM (English)

Economics or entrepreneurship must serve humanity, not just wealth  PM (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025-07-19

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025-07-19

No authority to allocate Hanthana land to MP Chamindranee Kiriella  COPE (English)

No authority to allocate Hanthana land to MP Chamindranee Kiriella  COPE (English)