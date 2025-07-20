Suspect arrested with 2,828kg of smuggled dried ginger in Norochcholai

An individual has been arrested for the possession of 2,828kg of dried ginger during a coordinated search operation by the Sri Lanka Navy and Police in Sanjeethawaththa, Norochcholai.

The search operation was carried out by the Naval Detachment Norochcholai of the Northwestern Naval Command with the assistance of the Norochcholai Police.

Upon search of a suspicious house in Sanjeethawaththa, the stash of smuggled dried ginger in 70 sacks, was recovered.

The arrested suspect was identified as a resident of Norochcholai, aged 33.

The suspect, together with the stock of dried ginger, was handed over to the Norochcholai Police for further action.