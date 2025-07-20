Tourist arrivals in July top 98,000

A total of 98,765 tourists have arrived in the country thus far in July, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 19,687 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 19.9%. Furthermore, 10,653 persons from the United Kingdom, 6,276 from China, 5,904 from the Netherlands and 5,565 Australian nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of June.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 1,266,809 with the release of the latest figures for June.

Among them, 261,681 individuals are from India, 118,555 from the UK and 113,888 are from Russia, the SLTDA noted.