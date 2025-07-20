Chinese national arrested with smuggled cigarettes in Kollupitiya

A foreign national who was in possession of 600 sticks of foreign cigarettes, illegally smuggled into the country, has been arrested by the Kollupitiya Police.

Based on a tip-off received by the officers of the Kollupitiya Police, the cigarette stock was discovered during a special raid conducted in the Rotunda Gardens area.

The arrested suspect is a 40-year-old Chinese national.

Kollupitiya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.