Chinese national arrested with smuggled cigarettes in Kollupitiya

July 20, 2025   03:51 pm

A foreign national who was in possession of 600 sticks of foreign cigarettes, illegally smuggled into the country, has been arrested by the Kollupitiya Police.

Based on a tip-off received by the officers of the Kollupitiya Police, the cigarette stock was discovered during a special raid conducted in the Rotunda Gardens area.

The arrested suspect is a 40-year-old Chinese national.

Kollupitiya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

