Bus driver arrested for driving through closed railway crossing in Nawalapitiya

July 20, 2025   04:51 pm

The driver of a private bus who drove the bus through a railway crossing while the gate was closed due to an oncoming train in the Warakawa area of Nawalapitiya, has been arrested by the Nawalapitiya Police.

On July 17, a private bus traveling from Laxapana, Ginigathhena to Kandy reached the Warakawa railway crossing, where the railway gate had been closed.

However, the bus driver reportedly drove the bus through a small space at the rail gate, which was in the opposite direction, without considering the danger of his actions.

Shortly after the bus departed from the location, the passenger train traveling from Kandy to Nawalapitiya also departed from there.

The incident was recorded by a CCTV camera installed in a nearby shop, and the railway gatekeeper had filed a complaint with the Nawalapitiya Police regarding the incident.

Accordingly, the bus driver was arrested on suspicion and later released on bail. 

Legal action is slated to be taken against the suspect at the Nawalapitiya Magistrate’s Court.

