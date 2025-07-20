Eight hospitalized after suddenly collapsing at beauty salon in Kandy

A group of individuals inside a beauty salon in a multi-story building on Peradeniya Road in Kandy has been hospitalized after suddenly fainting and collapsing on the floor.

The situation reportedly arose due to the closure of all windows and doors at the salon in order to turn on the air conditioning, following the activation of an electricity generator after a power outage at the beauty salon.

Subsequently, an employee at a nearby store had seen a young woman lying unconscious in front of the beauty salon. He, along with several others, opened the door to investigate. Upon entering, the group had discovered six other young women and a man lying unconscious inside the beauty salon.

The group informed the police in this regard, and the unconscious individuals were rushed to the hospital.

Six of them were admitted to the Kandy National Hospital, while the other two were admitted to a private hospital in Kandy.

It is reported that four of these young women were employees at the beauty salon, while the others were customers who had come to obtain services.

Police believe the cause of the unconsciousness was likely toxic smoke emanating from the salon’s generator and the air conditioners.

Hospital sources further confirmed that the condition of those hospitalized is improving.