Attempted shooting at Kollupitiya nightclub foiled?

Attempted shooting at Kollupitiya nightclub foiled?

July 20, 2025   09:02 pm

An attempted shooting at a nightclub in Kollupitiya was reportedly thwarted last night (19) when two individuals, arriving on a motorcycle, failed to execute their plan.

The intended target was reportedly ‘Dematagoda Ruwan’, the brother of ‘Dematagoda Chaminda’, who is currently serving a death sentence for the murder of former Member of Parliament Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra. Chaminda is also believed to be involved in several other criminal activities.

According to reports, Dematagoda Ruwan—who is known to frequent the nightclub in question—had arrived slightly later than usual. The shooter, having arrived earlier, attempted to enter the premises to confirm whether Ruwan had arrived. During this attempt, an argument ensued between the suspect and a security guard at the entrance of the establishment.

Subsequently, the shooter abandoned the T-56 assault rifle he was carrying at the scene and fled with his accomplice, leaving both the weapon and the motorcycle behind.

The firearm and motorcycle were later taken into custody by the police. 

Further investigations are being carried out by the Western Province North Crimes Division, under the direction of Assistant Superintendent of Police Rohan Olugala.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardena dismissed from police service after probe (English)

Senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardena dismissed from police service after probe (English)

Senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardena dismissed from police service after probe (English)

Several stakeholder groups raise concerns over proposed new education reforms (English)

Several stakeholder groups raise concerns over proposed new education reforms (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.20

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.20

Report of inquiry committee probing Deshabandu to be submitted to Speaker (English)

Report of inquiry committee probing Deshabandu to be submitted to Speaker (English)

Fisherman reported missing after strong waves hit boat off Beruwala coast (English)

Fisherman reported missing after strong waves hit boat off Beruwala coast (English)

Govt decides to survey and mark boundaries of 22 lake reserves (English)

Govt decides to survey and mark boundaries of 22 lake reserves (English)

Economics or entrepreneurship must serve humanity, not just wealth  PM (English)

Economics or entrepreneurship must serve humanity, not just wealth  PM (English)