Attempted shooting at Kollupitiya nightclub foiled?

An attempted shooting at a nightclub in Kollupitiya was reportedly thwarted last night (19) when two individuals, arriving on a motorcycle, failed to execute their plan.

The intended target was reportedly ‘Dematagoda Ruwan’, the brother of ‘Dematagoda Chaminda’, who is currently serving a death sentence for the murder of former Member of Parliament Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra. Chaminda is also believed to be involved in several other criminal activities.

According to reports, Dematagoda Ruwan—who is known to frequent the nightclub in question—had arrived slightly later than usual. The shooter, having arrived earlier, attempted to enter the premises to confirm whether Ruwan had arrived. During this attempt, an argument ensued between the suspect and a security guard at the entrance of the establishment.

Subsequently, the shooter abandoned the T-56 assault rifle he was carrying at the scene and fled with his accomplice, leaving both the weapon and the motorcycle behind.

The firearm and motorcycle were later taken into custody by the police.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Western Province North Crimes Division, under the direction of Assistant Superintendent of Police Rohan Olugala.