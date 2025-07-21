Fairly heavy rains likely in parts of the island

Fairly heavy rains likely in parts of the island

July 21, 2025   06:29 am

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in the North-western and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district, according to the Met. Department.

Meanwhile, strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, North-western and North-central provinces.

 Fairly strong winds about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times elsewhere of the island.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by strong winds.

