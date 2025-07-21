Youth arrested with smuggled cigarettes at BIA

An individual has been arrested at the at the arrival terminal of Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for smuggling a total of 10,000 sticks of foreign-made cigarettes (50 cartons).

Based on a tip-off received, the suspect was arrested during a raid conducted this morning (21) by a team of officers from the Airport Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), police said.

The suspect is a 22-year-old resident of the Vavuniya area.

The Airport Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) is conducting further investigations into the incident.