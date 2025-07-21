Over 20 injured as buses collide in Galigamuwa

Over 20 individuals have been injured and hospitalized following a head-on collision between a private bus and a Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus in Galigamuwa, Kegalle, early this morning (21), police said.

According to reports, a private bus traveling from Kegalle to Ratnapura and an SLTB bus traveling from Weragoda to Kegalle collided in the Galigamuwa area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Kegalle Police Division.

The incident occurred at around 5:00 a.m., police said.

Around 21 passengers from both buses sustained injuries and were immediately admitted to the Kegalle and Warakapola Hospitals for treatment, according to police.

Kegalle Police has launched an investigation into the incident.