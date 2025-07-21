Indictments served against Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando in new case

Former ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando, both currently serving prison sentences, along with former Sports Ministry Secretary, retired Major General Nanda Mallawarachchi, who is also serving a prison sentence, have been indicted today (21) at the Colombo High Court.

They are currently serving prison sentences for being accused of committing an offense under the Public Property Act by importing carrom boards and dam boards through the Lanka Sathosa Company during the 2014 presidential election and distributing them to sports associations with the aim of gaining political advantage.

Following the indictment, Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne ordered the release of the three defendants on bail, said Ada Derana reporter.

However, due to their existing prison sentences, the Judge directed that Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando be produced before the court on the next scheduled hearing date.