SLTB Bus-Tipper collision along Kandy-Colombo road leaves two injured

A tipper truck has collided with a Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus along the Kandy-Colombo main road in Weweldeniya injuring two individuals, police said.

According to the Danowita Police, the bus driver and a monk sustained injuries in the accident and have been admitted to the hospital.

The collision took place when a tipper truck heading towards Kandy rammed onto the SLTB bus that was traveling from Anuradhapura to Colombo. The bus then veered off the road and came to a halt near a shop.

The Danowita Police stated that the accident took place since the bus was traveling on the wrong lane and collided with the oncoming tipper truck.