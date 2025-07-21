SLTB Bus-Tipper collision along Kandy-Colombo road leaves two injured

SLTB Bus-Tipper collision along Kandy-Colombo road leaves two injured

July 21, 2025   12:23 pm

A tipper truck has collided with a Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus along the Kandy-Colombo main road in Weweldeniya injuring two individuals, police said.

According to the Danowita Police, the bus driver and a monk sustained injuries in the accident and have been admitted to the hospital.

The collision took place when a tipper truck heading towards Kandy rammed onto the SLTB bus that was traveling from Anuradhapura to Colombo. The bus then veered off the road and came to a halt near a shop.

The Danowita Police stated that the accident took place since the bus was traveling on the wrong lane and collided with the oncoming tipper truck.

