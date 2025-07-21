Retired DIG Rohan Premaratne denies reports of Bribery officers visiting his residence

Retired DIG Rohan Premaratne denies reports of Bribery officers visiting his residence

July 21, 2025   12:31 pm

Retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Rohan Premaratne has denied media reports that have claimed that officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) have visited his residence over ongoing investigations related to financial fraud. 

Retired DIG Rohan Premaratne is under investigation over financial fraud amounting to Rs. 7.5 million.

Responding to media reports claiming that bribery officers had entered his house and searched multiple locations he had stayed, retired DIG Premaratne said he still resides at his usual residence.

In 2021, while Rohan Premaratne was serving as the DIG in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), a group of Nigerian nationals was arrested in Dehiwala. 

Accordingly, the Kelaniya Divisional Crime Detective Bureau handed over Rs. 7.5 million, believed to have been earned by the group, to the CID as court evidence.

An investigation is underway pertaining to the whereabouts of the said sum.

