Mumbai-bound Air India flight skids off runway during landing amid heavy rainfall

An Air India Airbus A320 operating as flight A12744 from Kochi to Mumbai slightly veered off while landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) amid heavy rainfall.

All passengers were reported safe and deboarded the aircraft without injuries.

The incident occurred during the aircraft’s landing phase, when the plane experienced a runway excursion due to intense rainfall in Mumbai. According to initial information, the pilot was able to successfully pull out tyre and dock the aircraft back.

According to reports, pictures accessed by NDTV show a clump of glass stuck to the rear part of the aircraft and signs of damage on one of the engines.

Mumbai Airport confirmed that the runway excursion took place at 09:27 hours.

Meanwhile, minor damage to the airport’s primary runway (Runway 09/27) has been reported. “In order to ensure continuity of operations, the Secondary Runway 14/32 has been activated,” the airport said. The airline has initiated standard safety checks, and further inspection of the aircraft is underway, Air India said.

“Flight AI2744 experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate and all passengers disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks,” the airline said.

Mumbai rains disrupt ops Heavy overnight rainfall lashed Mumbai, leading to waterlogging in several low-lying areas and slowing vehicular movement across the city, civic officials said on Monday.

IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air have also issued a travel advisory for passengers travelling from Mumbai as heavy rains hit flight operations in the financial capital.

After a brief dry spell earlier this month, the city saw intense showers return overnight. While the rain intensity reduced in the island city by early morning, eastern and western suburbs continued to receive heavy rainfall.

Between Sunday and Monday morning, the city’s island region recorded 23.45 mm of rainfall, while the eastern suburbs received 36.42 mm and the western suburbs 50.02 mm, as per the municipal corporation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall with the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next 24 hours in parts of Mumbai and its suburbs.

Civic officials have also warned of two high tides during the day—one of 3.91 metres at 9.19 am and another of 3.38 metres at 8.37 pm.

