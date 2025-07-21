State revenue up by nearly 20% in first five months of 2025

The state revenue has surged to Rs. 1,942.36 billion during the first five months of 2025, marking a 19.95% increase in comparison to the figures from the same period last year, according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The CBSL noted that during the first five months of 2024, the state revenue stood at Rs. 1,619.23 billion.

The increase is largely attributed to higher tax collections, with tax revenue rising by 20.87% to Rs. 1,802.48 billion from Rs. 1,491.25 billion a year earlier.

These figures were highlighted in the Central Bank’s latest Weekly Economic Indicators report.