State revenue up by nearly 20% in first five months of 2025

State revenue up by nearly 20% in first five months of 2025

July 21, 2025   02:37 pm

The state revenue has surged to Rs. 1,942.36 billion during the first five months of 2025, marking a 19.95% increase in comparison to the figures from the same period last year, according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The CBSL noted that during the first five months of 2024, the state revenue stood at Rs. 1,619.23 billion.

The increase is largely attributed to higher tax collections, with tax revenue rising by 20.87% to Rs. 1,802.48 billion from Rs. 1,491.25 billion a year earlier.

These figures were highlighted in the Central Bank’s latest Weekly Economic Indicators report.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Red' warning for strong winds up to 60 kmph issued (English)

'Red' warning for strong winds up to 60 kmph issued (English)

Current govt. relies heavily on deception more than previous regimes - MP Dilith (English)

Current govt. relies heavily on deception more than previous regimes - MP Dilith (English)

Senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardena dismissed from police service after probe (English)

Senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardena dismissed from police service after probe (English)

Several stakeholder groups raise concerns over proposed new education reforms (English)

Several stakeholder groups raise concerns over proposed new education reforms (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.20

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.20

Report of inquiry committee probing Deshabandu to be submitted to Speaker (English)

Report of inquiry committee probing Deshabandu to be submitted to Speaker (English)